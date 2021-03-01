 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re-Opening Day
View Comments

Letter: Re-Opening Day

  • Comments

Confirmed cases in the U.S. (28 million) total 8.5% of the total population (330 million according to the Census Bureau). The CDC estimates unreported cases are 3.6x higher than that, adding an additional 30.5% to the number of Americans with illness related antibodies (39% total). Through February 22, 13% of all Americans had received at least one vaccine shot (52% total). New inoculations are running 2% a week, excluding second shots. Even if production isn't expanded or new vaccines aren't approved, 80% of all Americans will be virus protected by June 1st. The rest will be children, who have their own vaccines coming. And whoever wants to be left behind. Have a good summer!

Walter Ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News