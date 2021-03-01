Letter: Re-Opening Day

Confirmed cases in the U.S. (28 million) total 8.5% of the total population (330 million according to the Census Bureau). The CDC estimates unreported cases are 3.6x higher than that, adding an additional 30.5% to the number of Americans with illness related antibodies (39% total). Through February 22, 13% of all Americans had received at least one vaccine shot (52% total). New inoculations are running 2% a week, excluding second shots. Even if production isn't expanded or new vaccines aren't approved, 80% of all Americans will be virus protected by June 1st. The rest will be children, who have their own vaccines coming. And whoever wants to be left behind. Have a good summer!
Walter Ramsley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.