These plans to encourage infill are all well and good. But, no new house or apartment block should be built that is not fully equipped for water harvesting and solar panels for starters. Developers will complain about increased costs. But how about a big room instead of a great room? How about a one-car garage instead of three? How about much higher urban density? While we’re at it, let’s call a moratorium on new developments outside of infill. No more bulldozing our beloved desert. No more sucking up water that we don’t have.