 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Patient advocacy vital, challenging during pandemic
View Comments

Letter: Re: Patient advocacy vital, challenging during pandemic

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 20 article "Advocacy tough during COVID."

This really useful article helped to highlight the desperate situation in our hospitals. I'd like to add that it's always good to have an advocate who can be with you in the hospital and can help guide your care -- for instance, going to the nurses' station if your condition worsens (and not advocating for things, like ivermectin for COVID, that will only frustrate medical staff).

Jerry Peek

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball farce

Went to the ASU men’s basketball game. There were so many people who bought popcorn or drink to keep their mask down. One guy in the front row…

Local-issues

Letter: By Barbara Warren

The crisis in Ukraine is a potent reminder: nuclear weapons remain an existential threat to us all. With nuclear superpowers involved, any pot…

Local-issues

Letter: Brnovich AWOL

Az. Attorney General Brnovich is getting paid to do his job, but isn’t doing it. He is now asking Arizonans to elect him to the better paying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News