Letter: Re: Patient advocacy vital, challenging during pandemic

Re: the Feb. 20 article "Advocacy tough during COVID."
This really useful article helped to highlight the desperate situation in our hospitals. I'd like to add that it's always good to have an advocate who can be with you in the hospital and can help guide your care -- for instance, going to the nurses' station if your condition worsens (and not advocating for things, like ivermectin for COVID, that will only frustrate medical staff).
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.