Letter: Re: Pima County working to cover costs of shelter for migrants.

Re: Feb. 3 article "Pima County working to cover costs of shelter for migrants."
Kudos to Supervisor Steve Christy in his stand for any further spending of tax- payers dollars for that boondoggle known as Casa Alitas. I fully support him in his resolution to the board
directing the county administrator to CEASE tax-payer subsidization of the shelter. I say not one further penny for these malcontents who have learned how to scam our system and I
would venture to say that the majority of them are here to get on the dole! If the "Bleeding Hearts" at the Catholic Community Services wish to provide for them let them absorb all the
costs and give us tax-payers a break! There's an old saying, "Charity begins at home" and Lord knows we have enough of our OWN people who are deserving of our help. Texas just said NO to these so called "asylum seekers" and I think we should do the same here in Arizona. Send them to California where the Governor has declared the whole state a Sanctuary.
Cousin Rich Allison
Southwest side
