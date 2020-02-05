Letter: Re: Pima County working to cover costs of shelter for migrants.
View Comments

Letter: Re: Pima County working to cover costs of shelter for migrants.

Re: Feb. 3 article "Pima County working to cover costs of shelter for migrants."

Kudos to Supervisor Steve Christy in his stand for any further spending of tax- payers dollars for that boondoggle known as Casa Alitas. I fully support him in his resolution to the board

directing the county administrator to CEASE tax-payer subsidization of the shelter. I say not one further penny for these malcontents who have learned how to scam our system and I

would venture to say that the majority of them are here to get on the dole! If the "Bleeding Hearts" at the Catholic Community Services wish to provide for them let them absorb all the

costs and give us tax-payers a break! There's an old saying, "Charity begins at home" and Lord knows we have enough of our OWN people who are deserving of our help. Texas just said NO to these so called "asylum seekers" and I think we should do the same here in Arizona. Send them to California where the Governor has declared the whole state a Sanctuary.

Cousin Rich Allison

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Local-issues

Letter: Recycling

Why does a metropolitan area the size of Tucson and the surrounding cities and towns, not have at least a basic convenient drop off recycling system?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News