Letter: Re; Police Cannot Afford to Take Political Sides; 20 Aog 2020
Regarding the recent Letter to The Editor claiming that it is unwise for our police union to endorse national candidates "at this turbulent time". I suggest the author resubmit the letter and substitute the word teacher for police. Teachers and their unions who endorse Biden and other Dems no longer deserve my " benefit of the doubt." nor do I "feel generous when they need funds."

James Lewis

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

