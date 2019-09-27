Tucson police and their union are opposing the Prop. 205 sanctuary initiative by reassuring us they don't practice racial profiling anymore, but have admitted to turning two people over to ICE this year. Let's give the police the benefit of the doubt and assume those two were light skinned.
Arizona's distinguished legislature has worked long hours to pass draconian laws targeting immigrant residents in our state while holding hostage local governments and communities who fear losing state funding if they approve countermeasures like the sanctuary initiative.. No city politician has dared to endorse Prop. 205.
Deportations, raids, and separating families is now as American as apple pie. Creating new ways to block asylum seekers has become a national political sport. The international community may continue to accuse the U.S. of using Nazi tactics against immigrants, but I guess that's the price to pay to make America great again.
Richard Boren
Southeast side
