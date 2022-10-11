Letter: Re: Political Advertisement and Prop 211

The writer rightfully bemoans the rise in negative election campaign advertising, pointing out that these ads make it difficult for a voter to make a decision.

Negative campaign ads rarely come from the candidates themselves. Instead, ever since the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision, anonymous donors can contribute unlimited amounts to 501c4 corporations established specifically to engage in political spending. Since the donors are anonymous, they can and do say anything without any risk to their reputation. These groups, the source of much of the negative and deceitful ads, operate on both sides of the political spectrum.

This fall Arizona voters have the opportunity to limit unlimited anonymous campaign funding by voting YES on Proposition 211 – The Votes’ Right to Know. Prop 211 requires the identification of people donating $5000 or more to a 501c4 corporation that engages in political spending in Arizona elections. This is a non-partisan issue, placed on the ballot by Citizen Initiative. It applies to all state level elections. Vote YES on Proposition 211!

Merrill Eisenberg

Midtown