Letter: Re: Port of Entry must do more in fight against COVID
Re: the Dec. 4 article "Border Patrol must do more in fight against COVID."

Kudos to Cindy Bujanda for her opinion piece appealing to CBP for better pandemic precautions and practices. I agree this is a hostile and dangerous situation for the health and well-being for many at the border. Border officials are disregarding CDC guidelines in their interactions with people like Cindy, and yet enforce CDC policy towards those fleeing persecution, using US Code Title 42 to justify indefinite border closures to asylum seekers. Hypocrisy?

Masks are also not being worn by security personnel at the Tucson ICE Office, where I go to post bonds so community members can be released from immigration detention. Not wearing masks was justified by this response, "This is not a public place; we're closed". In fact it is a public place; members of the public must go inside to post bonds. I urge all US officials and their contractors to respect COVID precautions.

Sarah Roberts, RN

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

