Letter: Re: Proposed EV rules; parking changes

What began as a Mayor/Council concern for a few restaurants and bars to extend their operations into parking spaces during the pandemic has evolved into a total elimination of a significant section of the City’s Individual Parking Plan (IPP) option: protection for adjoining residences and businesses from restaurant and bar’s spillover parking.

We have heard the promises before. City staffs say that weakening the code requirements will not have a detrimental impact on neighborhoods or adjoining businesses. We are given assurances that the city will require applicants to document sufficient parking. We are told that if the city’s approval turns out badly, the parking reductions will be amended or revoked. After years of hearing similar promises, we have yet to see the city ever rectify its mistakes.