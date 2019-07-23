Re: the July 18 letter "Put more Arizona land in private hands."
The letter writer criticizes Tim Steller's excellent column of 7-14 about the Vigneto permit fiasco. I have lived in Arizona and southern New Mexico my entire life, 72 years so far. Thank goodness both states have so much land belonging to the state and federal government! That means we the people get to enjoy that land without fear of it being developed. The Vigneto project would, of course, be on private land, but its impact would go far beyond the site. The writer accuses hikers and campers of wanting to jealously guard the river for themselves. No, sir, that is not a correct reading. A lot of people in this state simply care about preserving the irreplaceable San Pedro riparian area. Why take the chance that this monstrous development might not draw down the water table, as the writer implies? Yes, the Benson area is a beautiful part of our state. Let's keep it that way!
Aston Bloom
East side
