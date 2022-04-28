Letter: Re: Re: Letter "Vulnerable Dems warn Biden about reopening asylum."

Letter writer Mr. Christ asserted that the use of Title 42 was a " trumped-up political policy intended to arouse the tribal, anti-migrant urges so prevalent in America nowadays. And since we now possess the tools to control COVID-19, Title 42’s public-health claims have become irrelevant." The policy was put into place to prevent people coming into the country illegally who may have Covid. Thousands have entered the country over the last two years and tested positive for Covid. The Biden administration chose to selectively apply Title 42 removals to single adult males, but allow hundreds of thousands of family and unaccompanied minors entry. We have the medical tools to minimize the health effects of Covid, but not control it. The AZ Star reported that for the week ending March 30, there were 6,840 new cases of Covid and 413 deaths statewide in Arizona. Minimized from previous highs, but not controlled. Biden just extended deferring student loan payments until August. Justification? Ongoing Covid!