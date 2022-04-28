 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: Re: Letter "Vulnerable Dems warn Biden about reopening asylum."

  • Comments

Re: the April 6 letter "Immigration/Title 42."

Letter writer Mr. Christ asserted that the use of Title 42 was a " trumped-up political policy intended to arouse the tribal, anti-migrant urges so prevalent in America nowadays. And since we now possess the tools to control COVID-19, Title 42’s public-health claims have become irrelevant." The policy was put into place to prevent people coming into the country illegally who may have Covid. Thousands have entered the country over the last two years and tested positive for Covid. The Biden administration chose to selectively apply Title 42 removals to single adult males, but allow hundreds of thousands of family and unaccompanied minors entry. We have the medical tools to minimize the health effects of Covid, but not control it. The AZ Star reported that for the week ending March 30, there were 6,840 new cases of Covid and 413 deaths statewide in Arizona. Minimized from previous highs, but not controlled. Biden just extended deferring student loan payments until August. Justification? Ongoing Covid!

Paula Martin

People are also reading…

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding unde…

Letter: Nix the Western I-11 Route

Interstate 11 seeks to connect Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona and has various routes up in the air. Despite doubts from the public that a new …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News