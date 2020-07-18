Letter: Re re re: Conservative letters submitted to the Star
Letter: Re re re: Conservative letters submitted to the Star

Democrats reading the Star seem not to know that 9 out of 10 letters published are from themselves. A recent conservative letter estimated that over 6,000 Trump hating letters have been published since he was elected. A Democrat letter writer asked what are Trump's accomplishments? Well, in 2019, 850,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended at the border, most were Central Americans. Trump, with no help from Democrats, ended that flood! Prior to the pandemic, we had a national 50 year low unemployment rate, including for for blacks, Latinos, women, etc. North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon or a long range missile in over two years? Trump decimated ISIS, took out its leader, and eliminated an Iranian General responsible for hundreds of American troop's deaths. Trump rebuilt our military ravaged under Obama. Trump helped to make America an energy independent exporting country. He had two SCOTUS Justices appointed and 200 conservative federal judges approved by Congress. He successfully negotiated trade deals with Canada, Mexico, the EU and China.

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

