Letter: Re: Real Issue at the Border
Ms. Vasquez chastised Mr. Pendergast for his excellent in-depth series about migrant deaths on the US border, blaming President Biden and his policies for encouraging families and unaccompanied children to risk their lives for freedom. Does she not understand that these migrants are fleeing violence, drought and the resultant extreme poverty, most of which are the result of US policies, especially in Central America where the US has a shameful record of support corrupt dictators. The gist of her letter can be summed up as: "Could you people PLEASE have the decency to die in your own country, out of our sight and out of our minds? We'd all feel a lot better if you'd just stay home and die your gruesome deaths." Maybe she would feel differently if she put herself in their shoes. How would Rosalinda respond if her own children were threatened with death if they did not join gangs, or worse?

Kirk Astroth

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

