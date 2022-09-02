Letter: re: Restoring Moral Values for Environment

What kind of world do we want to leave for those who come after us? Ellen Fisher aptly shares not only her ideas but Pope Francis's ideas on the moral responsibility we have to one another towards the state of the environment. For too long our perceptions of the environment have been individually focused. It is a moral imperative that the world community works together to create an environment that is sustainable for all. The often devastating environmental changes we are experiencing today are not unique to one corner of the world. It will take the entire world community to work together to combat these changes. We owe this to ourselves and the generations to come. Thank you, Ellen Fisher, for your suggestions on how to simplify our lives, make sound choices, and help us realize that we are all in this fight together to save our environment.