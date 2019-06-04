Please be aware of the rules on the Rillito Loop Bike path. Bicycle riders: when you are passing on the right of a hiker, say "passing" or ring the bell on your bicycle, and slow down to prevent a potential mishap. There have been too many occasions that a bicycle will closely pass a hiker, at a dangerously high speed. This warning is for the bicyclist, as well, injury can occur when you hit a stationary object. Hikers: should stay to the right of the bikepath. If we follow those simple rules, then we can all enjoy recreation without worrying about possible injury.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
