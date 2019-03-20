I was sorry to see Hudbay Minerals cave to the demands of extortion and blackmail by certain groups and local government entities. The demands seem excessive and in the final analysis very detrimental if other companies are considering a move to southern Arizona. Why submit to this unmitigated process, when other areas are much more welcoming and want jobs.
Too bad the company doesn't have the courage to simply walk away, even after a 12 year battle, and take their millions in "mitigation measures" with them. It might, but not likely, serve as a valuable lesson how real greed and extremism can be overplayed, thus ending up with nothing. Pity, it would have been an important learning exercise.
Robert Joyner
Midtown
