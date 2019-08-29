Baloney. Sanctuary City idea is lame to start with - Dang it, laws are LAWS! They aren't suggestions! Yeah, it looks like there is a problem getting some laws to apply to Deep State folks, and other political figures, but there is a legal way for folks to come to the US, undocumented immigrants have been with us forever, because the US has promise, it is a Constitutional Republic (NOT A DEMOCRACY!), and that form of government works better for everybody than does Socialism, that only works for the ruling class. The Sanctuary City movement appeals to some simple-minded folks that just want to help the poor afflicted of the world, but mainly its purpose is to provide votes for Democrats. Disgusting...
Ed Sanford
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.