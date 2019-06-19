Re: the June 17 letter "Santa Ritas are not that scenic; build away."
Rosemont is slated to be a "working mine" for 20 years. Yes, they will mine copper, needed with today's technology. Yes they will bring a small number of high-paying jobs, that will disappear after 20 years. The concerns the Native Americans of this area, and the environmentalists have, haven't been substantially mitigated. The responsible agencies have approved the mines, but under nefarious tactics. Mr. Stewart then gives his opinion, the Catalina Mountains are much more attractive. I wonder what his feelings would be if the mine was located there? The Santa Rita Mountains have a diverse biome, one that should be protected. As to his other nonsensical argument about the church he belonged to in London. What does that have to do with the Santa Rita Mountains? Their spiritual meanings to the Native populations? The diversity of the biome? The concerns of the environmentalists? The nefarious tactics taken by governmental agencies? The majority opinion of those living nearby?
Carol Karpen
Midtown
