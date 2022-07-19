Letter: RE: Saving Democracy letter 7/16/22

The Southeast side letter writer says that he read George Orwell's'1984' in high school as I also did. He draws inspiration from the novel to support his views that Trump ‘lies’, aka non-truths.

I discern my insight from the creation by the Oval Office of the Disinformation Board within the Department of Homeland Security. This board is now on pause because of its obvious correlation with Orwell’s Ministry of Truth.

Here we have a 2022 home-grown example of ‘double think’, two Tucsonans who provide opposite truth citing the same book.

Reread Orwell as an adult and you can decide.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side