Letter: RE: Say No to Ethanol

Man, Rick Cunnnington's letter on Monday warning all of us about not using ethanol-based fuels, particularly in his 2019 Toyota Tacoma, sent me running to dig out my owner's manual for my 2019 Tacoma. Don't know where he gets his information, but my manual not only says that such fuels are fine (p. 630), but clearly states: "Toyota recommends these fuels, since the formulations allow for reduced vehicle emissions" (p. 639). Just more alternative facts I guess.

Kirk Astroth

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

