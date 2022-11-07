Letter: RE: School Vouchers are Unconstitutional

On Thursday, "an educator for over 30 years" wrote that she was "saddened by Arizona's expansive voucher system and found it to be unconstitutional. Two of the three concepts from the Constitution's First Amendment, which form the basis for the Supreme Court interpretation are: 'no coercion in religious matters; no expectation to support religion against one's will.' All support must be voluntary. Those $7,000 vouchers paid to those choosing to go to religious schools are unconstitutional."