Letter: RE: School Vouchers are Unconstitutional

On Thursday, "an educator for over 30 years" wrote that she was "saddened by Arizona's expansive voucher system and found it to be unconstitutional. Two of the three concepts from the Constitution's First Amendment, which form the basis for the Supreme Court interpretation are: 'no coercion in religious matters; no expectation to support religion against one's will.' All support must be voluntary. Those $7,000 vouchers paid to those choosing to go to religious schools are unconstitutional."

Alas, I'm saddened that people don't continue their educations. As the Supreme Court found in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue (2020) and more recently in Carson v. Makin (2022), it is unconstitutional to discriminate against religious schools in matters of public education vouchers.

As a registered Democrat, I think we'd improve our chances of winning elections by breaking our fealty to the teachers' unions and listen to what parents/voters want.

Wade Thompson

Midtown

