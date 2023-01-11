Letter: RE: Southwest Gas rate hike up for approval

We read that most home customers of Southwest Gas in Arizona could see a 6.7% increase to their monthly bills and I am outraged but not because of the 6.7% (after all it was 9.7% in 2021), the hike could be 100% and I wouldn’t be writing this letter, it’s that low-income customers may see lower bills because of my unsanctioned assistance.
America fought a war about taxation without representation, If we Arizonans want to subsidize the poor we do it through state taxes approved by the legislature and governor. I have the power to vote them out if I don’t like taxation policy but I have no power to not pay my gas bill.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.