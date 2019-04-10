Once again, I am flummoxed by another so-called educated individual selectively espousing free speech. The Rev. Pickens states “It is only by valuing each person and their experiences and truly coming to love the one we first consider a stranger as ourselves that we can be the vibrant community we are called to be.”
Border Patrol agents were invited to the U of A for a presentation at a student club event but were rudely interrupted and even threatened by several students. Evidently, Pickens and those students she defends believe free speech is only for those people whose speech they agree with. It’s incredible that those students were that offended by those agents who by the way had every right to be there on campus. I am pretty sure those students weren’t forced to listen to what the agents had to say. Is the U of A evolving into another Berkeley College?
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
