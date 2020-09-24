Letter: Re: "Star investigation: US supports Honduran government that forces many to migrate as it protects drug trafficking."

The AZ Star's Tim Steller wrote a story,"Star investigation: US supports Honduran government that forces many to migrate as it protects drug trafficking." Steller's story suggested that Trump's support for the corrupt government of Honduras lead by Juan Orlando "JO" Hernandez, was the impetus for last year's "migrant" caravans. The problem is that "JO" has been in power since 2014 when the exodus from Honduras began, and the Obama administration knew he was corrupt and supported him. Steller incorrectly asserted that in December 2019 at a Miami conference, Trump praised JO for stopping drug trafficking. Trump said, "President Hernandez is working with the United States very closely." He specifically mentioned getting cooperation from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador, meant in the context of newly signed asylum deals. (In October 2019, Trump's USDOJ convicted JO's brother Tony Hernandez on federal cocaine trafficking charges.) The caravans of 2019 consisted of people from Honduras and throughout Central America, many fled from poverty. Many made unsubstantiated asylum claims. Trump halted that invasion.
David Burford, Retired ICE Senior Special Agent
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
