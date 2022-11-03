Letter: Re: Star report Border Patrol pursuits, deadly crashes increase in Southern Arizona

This article detailed incidents wherein the Border Patrol (BP) has engaged in pursuits of suspected vehicles transporting illegal entrants, resulting in deadly crashes. The story basically faulted the BP for doing the pursuits. No faulting of the drivers of the vehicles. The drivers are smuggling and transporting illegal entrants, both federal felonies. The BP has no idea if any may be on the Terrorism Watch list or Wanted for serious crimes. The Star focuses on BP vehicle pursuits resulting in deaths, but state and local law enforcement agencies here have done the same. Would not there be fewer BP pursuits and deadly crashes if Biden secured the border? Under Biden, hundreds of thousands have entered the country illegally evading BP detection. We have no idea who they are. So why not let a few vehicle loads pass? Has the AZ Star ever did a positive story about the BP or a negative one about people entering illegally?