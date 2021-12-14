Letter: Re Star report: Covid No.1 killer of CBP officers, despite imminent vax mandate

On Sunday, the AZ Star featured a report by Danyelle Khmara titled "Covid is No.1 on the job killer of CBP officers, despite imminent vaccine mandate." The report seemed to blame Border Patrol agents for not getting fully vaccinated, about 77% have. The blame instead should be on the record number of people who have entered the country illegally, some infected with Covid. As of August, McCallen, TX officials reported over 7,000 migrants testing positive for Covid. Border Patrol agents are being mandated to get vaccinated or get disciplined. Since November 8, international travelers coming to America have to be vaxed and show negative Covid test results. Why is there NO such mandate from the Biden administration for migrants? Reporter Khmara cited that 84% of "asylum seekers" who turned down receiving vaccines from Pima County said they had already been vaccinated. But did they have proof of being vaxed? Covid infections and deaths amongst CBP are primarily the result of interacting with infected people at the border!
Linda Kelly
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.