Letter: Re: State AG says AZ can 'engage in war'

Re: the Feb. 8 article "State AG says AZ can 'engage in war' against cartels, smugglers."
Very interesting opinion..but the wrong border. The real threat to Arizona is at the western border, where an invasion of rich California people and companies are buying up rental properties and then raising rents outrageously. This is indeed an ‘invasion by hostile non-state actors’. So, AG..can we start shooting invading Californians?
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.