Letter: re: State GOP to voters: How dare you?

Re: the March 20 article "State GOP to voters: How dare you?"
I have known for years that the only way to stop playing whack-a-mole with the bad bills at the legislature was to get different people elected. But how? Lynne Hudson in her recent op-ed had a brilliant idea: get moderate Republicans to run for office and convince Independents to request a Republican ballot for the primary. Bingo! We would get the extremists out so real dialogue could take place at the capitol. Thank you, Lynne! If this actually happened we could stop spending our time getting petitions signed and sit back and enjoy life in our beautiful state.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
