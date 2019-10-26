Re: the Oct. 18 article "Applicants, openings match as AZ jobless rate holds firm."
Thank you for your article “State’s jobless rate steady as Arizonans continue to seek out work” on October 18. It’s great to see Arizonans have seen a 9.6% increase in hourly wages due to the increase in minimum wage from $10.50 to $11.00. Despite these increases, Arizona’s poverty rate remains well above the national average at 17%, according MAP for Southern Arizona. Arizonan workers and families deserve better. Tax legislation should work for the people, and the Working Families Tax Relief Act would do just that by boosting 46 million people across the country out of poverty. Senators Sinema and McSally should support this legislation that will put money back into families’ pockets.
Samantha Wallace
Midtown
