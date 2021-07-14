 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: States Must Address School Inequities
Letter: Re: States Must Address School Inequities

Re: the July 12 article "States must address school inequities."

According to this 7/12/21 op-ed, the Biden Administration is proposing federal spending to increase equity of access to a high-quality K-12 education with new Title 1 “Equity Grants.” As a retired educator, I applaud this effort by the federal government to incentivize equitable school funding systems.

However, this will be a challenge in Arizona where inequities abound and the Legislature and Governor continue to underfund education and undermine the will of the voters to increase financial support for district public school students and educators (Prop. 208).

The lack of equal access to effective class sizes, technology and Internet access, school librarians, social workers, counselors, and other long-time inequities in learning opportunities may result in our state’s inability to take full advantage of these funds. Once again, Arizona’s students will be shortchanged in a state where the per student spending ranks 48th in the nation according to data from the National Education Association.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

