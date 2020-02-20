Letter: Re: Steel for border wall going up in Arizona made by company with Trump PAC ties
Letter: Re: Steel for border wall going up in Arizona made by company with Trump PAC ties

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Company making steel for Ariz. wall donated $1.7M to pro-Trump PAC."

Star reporter Curt Prendercast did another report on the ongoing build of the Border wall, he previously did a story titled "Contract for stretch of Arizona border wall raises concerns of improper influence." The Star is not supportive of building the border wall and has done numerous stories criticizing it. The latest article portrays builders of the wall to have gained construction contracts based on contributing to Political Action Committees (PAC) supporting Trump. But, let me turn to former President Obama and the many things given by him to lobbyists. In 2009 the Center for Responsive Politics reported that Obama had elevated 24 of his highest campaign donors to Ambassadors. In 2011 the Center for Public Integrity did a story titled "Obama rewards big bundlers with jobs, commissions, stimulus money, government contracts, and more." The border wall could save "migrant's" lives by acting as a deterrent. Is it then not worth building?

David Burford

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

