Letter: RE: Steller's Border hysteria misrepresents, hurts border towns
The Star's Tim Steller did a lengthy diatribe attacking Trump and the Cochise County Sheriff accusing their anti-border actions and rhetoric of harming border towns. NOWHERE in Steller's opinion article did he even mention the over 900,000 illegal immigrants, mostly Central Americans, apprehended at the border last year by the Border Patrol. Or how those numbers overwhelmed border towns with costs. It was only because of Trump's actions and agreements with Mexico and Guatemala that the invasion stopped! Steller never mentions the dangers near the border, like the Mormon family of nine women and children who were butchered by suspected cartel members south of Douglas/Aqua Prieta, or the U.S. State Department's current travel warnings for driving in Mexico because of cartel violence. In November 2019, across from El Paso in Ciudad Juarez, there were 90 cartel related murders, 50 bomb threats and 37 vehicles set on fire killing eight people. But no mention of any of this by Steller. Just attacks on Trump and the Sheriff.

Ric Hanson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

