Letter: Re: Steller's column Border wall useless as COVID-19 surged
View Comments

Letter: Re: Steller's column Border wall useless as COVID-19 surged

The Star's Tim Steller did another attack column on Trump and the border wall, titled "Star investigation: Border wall, touted as health protection, was "useless" as COVID-19 surged in region." The Star has done numerous articles critical of the border wall. The NY Times did a report dated June 7, "Coronavirus Jumps Border, Overwhelming Hospitals in California." It involved Americans and Mexican Legal Permanent Residents. The wall has not stopped Covid in AZ, but It defies common sense to think it and Trump's hard line on illegal immigration have not prevented Covid positive illegal immigrants from entering. Steller gives no credit to Trump for that or halting the flood of illegal immigrants (850,000) that occurred last year from continuing now, potentially carrying Covid. Mexico City had their hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients and deaths. The government under reports Covid numbers. There is no widespread Covid testing. The liberal AZ Star and Steller oppose the wall and strict immigration enforcement. THAT is a threat to Arizona's health and safety.

David Burford

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News