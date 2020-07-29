Letter: Re: Steller's column Border wall useless as COVID-19 surged

The Star's Tim Steller did another attack column on Trump and the border wall, titled "Star investigation: Border wall, touted as health protection, was "useless" as COVID-19 surged in region." The Star has done numerous articles critical of the border wall. The NY Times did a report dated June 7, "Coronavirus Jumps Border, Overwhelming Hospitals in California." It involved Americans and Mexican Legal Permanent Residents. The wall has not stopped Covid in AZ, but It defies common sense to think it and Trump's hard line on illegal immigration have not prevented Covid positive illegal immigrants from entering. Steller gives no credit to Trump for that or halting the flood of illegal immigrants (850,000) that occurred last year from continuing now, potentially carrying Covid. Mexico City had their hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients and deaths. The government under reports Covid numbers. There is no widespread Covid testing. The liberal AZ Star and Steller oppose the wall and strict immigration enforcement. THAT is a threat to Arizona's health and safety.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
