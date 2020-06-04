Letter: Re: Steller's Inmates trapped at Eloy Detention Center

In his opinion column, Steller wrote about inmates at the Eloy Detention center fearing contracting the Corona virus. A valid concern. But, he inadvertently exposed a real problem with illegal immigration, people entering the country without being medically screened for existing medical problems. Steller wrote, "a group of 32 detainees who have medical conditions such as diabetes and asthma wrote a desperate plea for humanitarian parole, saying none of them are criminals or flight risks." Last year, over 900,000 illegal immigrants, mostly Central Americans, were caught by the Border Patrol at the southwest border. But how many successfully made it through and how many had pre-existing medical conditions that will be treated here in America at tax payer's expense? Now there is the issue of Covid19, which has spread in Mexico with little testing being done and under reporting of cases. So when Democrats criticize Trump for taking a hard stance on illegal immigration and building the border wall, they should stop and think about these medical factors.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!