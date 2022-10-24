 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: Steller's 'Stop demonizing political enemy as mortal threat'

Just who has been demonizing political enemies as a mortal threat? Joe Biden and Democrats of course. Biden has done it numerous times, saying millions of people who voted for Trump are a threat to the country. His saying Republicans want to take America back to Jim Crowe segregation days. There happens to be a philosophical divide between Democrats and Republicans on abortion. Not all Republicans oppose all abortions. Our Republican majority state legislature passed a 15 week abortion bill. I have seen numerous Democrat TV ads from Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs and Kirsten Engel saying their Republican opponent is 'extreme' and/or 'dangerous.' The worst I have seen from Republicans is calling Engel too liberal for Arizona. I wonder if Tim Steller ever reads his own paper's Letters to the Editor (LTE) online section? For years it has been filled with Democrats' demonization of Republicans. Exactly what Steller wrote about. On a daily basis, there are about nine Democrat written letters published for every one Republican written letter.

Michael Wayne

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

