Letter: (Re-Submission) Education not propaganda

The goal of the 1776 Project, a PAC which is supporting the Back to Basics slate in the CFSD election, is to ‘promote patriotism and pride in American history.’ As a former high school history teacher and university political science teacher, I had always assumed that students would be best served by learning that the story of the United States, like that of any other country, is one of successes and failures. Successes would be our interventions in World War One and Two on the side of democracy versus authoritarianism and fascism; failures would be the dispossession of Indian land and mineral resources and their consignment to reservations and economic dependency, and the 250 years of slavery, a system based on forced labor and rooted in racism.