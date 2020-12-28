Letter: Re:Teachers don't deserve to get COVID vaccine

Mr. Tim Robertson's false narrative that teachers are not working is deplorable. My wife is a Chemistry Teacher at Mountain View High School. She has been back to work since the originally scheduled start date. She has gone in every day of this school year.
Now that she has to prepare a new presentation every day for remote students, on top of what she has to do for in class students, she comes home every night, and either grades the students' work, or prepares a new presentation for remote students. She spends the majority of her weekends doing the same. Top that off with having to substitute teach for other teachers that are out, during planning periods, since there are no external substitute teachers, and she does more work than any person I know for a whole lot less pay!
As a Professional Engineer and the General Manager of a Tucson company, I thought my standard 50+ hours per week were more than the average person, but the time I spend on my work is trivial compared to hers.
Based on these facts, I have no problem putting Teachers up toward the front of a line for a change.
Scott Johnson
Northwest side
