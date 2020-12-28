 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re:Teachers don't deserve to get COVID vaccine
View Comments

Letter: Re:Teachers don't deserve to get COVID vaccine

Mr. Tim Robertson's false narrative that teachers are not working is deplorable. My wife is a Chemistry Teacher at Mountain View High School. She has been back to work since the originally scheduled start date. She has gone in every day of this school year.

Now that she has to prepare a new presentation every day for remote students, on top of what she has to do for in class students, she comes home every night, and either grades the students' work, or prepares a new presentation for remote students. She spends the majority of her weekends doing the same. Top that off with having to substitute teach for other teachers that are out, during planning periods, since there are no external substitute teachers, and she does more work than any person I know for a whole lot less pay!

As a Professional Engineer and the General Manager of a Tucson company, I thought my standard 50+ hours per week were more than the average person, but the time I spend on my work is trivial compared to hers.

Based on these facts, I have no problem putting Teachers up toward the front of a line for a change.

Scott Johnson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News