 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Tesla is opening a Tucson dealership, AZ Star 3/6/21
View Comments

Letter: Re: Tesla is opening a Tucson dealership, AZ Star 3/6/21

  • Comments

Re: the March 6 article "Tesla is opening a Tucson dealership."

The Star's "Business" page recently reported that due to a strong demand for "zero emission vehicles" Tesla will be opening a dealership in Tucson. I believe electric vehicles can help clean our air and contribute to a sustainable future, but must point out that they are zero emission ONLY when fully charged with renewably generated (e.g. wind or solar) electricity.

TEP has made a substantial investment in renewables but most (about 80%) of the electricity it delivers is still generated by burning fossil fuel, mostly coal.

"Zero tailpipe emissions" is a more accurate description of currently available electric vehicles.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: early voting

The Star’s report on the Arizona Republican Party’s effort to invalidate early voting puzzled me. Reminded of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don…

Local-issues

Letter: A little Sacrifice

The Ukranian people are enduring cold, hunger, destruction of their homes and cities, and death. as they fight for democracy. We in Arizona an…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News