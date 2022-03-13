Letter: Re: Tesla is opening a Tucson dealership, AZ Star 3/6/21

Re: the March 6 article "Tesla is opening a Tucson dealership."
The Star's "Business" page recently reported that due to a strong demand for "zero emission vehicles" Tesla will be opening a dealership in Tucson. I believe electric vehicles can help clean our air and contribute to a sustainable future, but must point out that they are zero emission ONLY when fully charged with renewably generated (e.g. wind or solar) electricity.
TEP has made a substantial investment in renewables but most (about 80%) of the electricity it delivers is still generated by burning fossil fuel, mostly coal.
"Zero tailpipe emissions" is a more accurate description of currently available electric vehicles.
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.