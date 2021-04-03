 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the April 1. article “Letter: Zoo expansion betrays voters’ trust”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 1. article “Letter: Zoo expansion betrays voters’ trust”

  • Comments

The riparian area, Barnum Hill in Reid Park, benefits far more people and to a far greater extent than would the proposed tiger habitat. Published research shows that walking in green areas near trees and water, for 15-30 minutes twice a week, reduces stress hormones, improves vitality and staves off depression. Urban trees provide not just aesthetic pleasure but concrete health benefits. Trees are also a critical part of the global carbon storage solution, the heat island solution and the urban air quality solution. Barnum Hill provides a much-needed urban retreat for people who just want to immerse themselves in nature for a short time during their day without having to pay admission and committing several hours of their time to make it worthwhile. As stated in a previous letter, the huge eucalyptus and Aleppo pines cannot be replaced in the lifetime of many Tucson residents.

Ann Baldwin

Midtown

Ann Baldwin, professor of Physiology at University of Arizona

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News