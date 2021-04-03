Letter: Re: the April 1. article “Letter: Zoo expansion betrays voters’ trust”

The riparian area, Barnum Hill in Reid Park, benefits far more people and to a far greater extent than would the proposed tiger habitat. Published research shows that walking in green areas near trees and water, for 15-30 minutes twice a week, reduces stress hormones, improves vitality and staves off depression. Urban trees provide not just aesthetic pleasure but concrete health benefits. Trees are also a critical part of the global carbon storage solution, the heat island solution and the urban air quality solution. Barnum Hill provides a much-needed urban retreat for people who just want to immerse themselves in nature for a short time during their day without having to pay admission and committing several hours of their time to make it worthwhile. As stated in a previous letter, the huge eucalyptus and Aleppo pines cannot be replaced in the lifetime of many Tucson residents.
Ann Baldwin
Midtown
Ann Baldwin, professor of Physiology at University of Arizona
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.