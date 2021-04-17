 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the April 13. article “Flush with cash, Arizona lawmakers contemplate a flat tax”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 13. article “Flush with cash, Arizona lawmakers contemplate a flat tax”

  • Comments

Reading this article, one would think that there are no Democrats in the State Legislature. Actually, of 60 House members, 29 are Democrats. Of 30 Senate members, 14 are Democrats. With a compliant and complicit Republican governor, the Republican majority in both houses pretty much does what they want. Perhaps that's why Mr. Fischer neglects to cover Democrats' positions on the many issues surrounding a flat tax proposal. But it does a terrible disservice to our democracy for the press to fail to inform the voting public that not only is there more than one party representing us in the Capitol, but that they have other ideas on how to govern and how to spend our tax dollars!!

Hyatt Simpson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News