Letter: Re: the April 13. article “Flush with cash, Arizona lawmakers contemplate a flat tax”

Reading this article, one would think that there are no Democrats in the State Legislature. Actually, of 60 House members, 29 are Democrats. Of 30 Senate members, 14 are Democrats. With a compliant and complicit Republican governor, the Republican majority in both houses pretty much does what they want. Perhaps that's why Mr. Fischer neglects to cover Democrats' positions on the many issues surrounding a flat tax proposal. But it does a terrible disservice to our democracy for the press to fail to inform the voting public that not only is there more than one party representing us in the Capitol, but that they have other ideas on how to govern and how to spend our tax dollars!!
Hyatt Simpson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.