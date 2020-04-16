Letter: Re: the April 16. article “Glen Jaquette: Social Distancing is definitely possible at Sabino Canyon, it should remain open”

Incredibly destructive attitude by Glen Jaquette. Nobody should ever step off the trail, it can kill plants and animals species, and can destroy the cryptogamic soil crust. And digging another trail from the overflow parking lot to the road?!!! More destruction? Sabino Canyon is already looking more and more like a city park with all the cutting down of trees and trimming going on. There are actually people who respect nature without trampling everything and making nature "convenient" for humans. "Loving" nature does not mean having the biggest foot print possible.
Edda Blume
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
