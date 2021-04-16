Letter: Re: the April 16. article “Tucson Opinion: The year God came to March Madness”

As a lifelong college basketball fan who's had connections to several Jesuit colleges -- Fairfield, BC, Georgetown, LMU and Gonzaga -- I would point out that four Jesuit schools had teams in this year's men's NCAA tournament: Gonzaga, Creighton, Loyola Chicago and Georgetown. And going back to 1947 the NCAA champs have included Holy Cross in 1947, San Francisco in 1955 and 1956, Loyola Chicago in 1963, Marquette in 1978 and Georgetown in 1984.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.