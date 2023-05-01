Katie Hobbs demonstrates an excellent response to proposed Arizona legislation involving guns. One obvious point I would make is that freedom of speech and gun, possession and use is only contingent on the individual's responsibility for any related activity that causes a problem. In many of the incidents involving the miss-use of guns, the responsible party is often not accountable. The second point is ownership/possession of a weapon is contingent on the maturity and judgement of that individual. There in, lies the problem. Mental health seems to be an increasing problem within our population. Authorities have to develop a means of recognizing the potential problems that any individual may have which constitutes a threat to civil society. The NRA has missed the opportunity to support the kinds of control which would not only help prevent the miss-use of guns, but also to make a stand for the responsible support of laws and processes which identify and prevent individuals whose mental behavior endangers others.