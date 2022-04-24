 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 18. article “After the Monuments: A right to learn an honest history”

Can anyone doubt anymore that the Republicans in the State Legislature are trying to sabotage public education in Arizona? Passing legislation to allow parents to sue teachers puts the nail in the coffin. Who would want to work for the low pay Republicans seem happy with, with the mandates the legislature gives them, and oh by the way telling them they can be sued if they are perceived to say something a parent doesn’t like? I thought we had a good public education system when my kids were growing up 40 years ago but as many of our legislators went to public school in Arizona maybe we didn’t as they seem to be lacking in their knowledge base and critical thinking skills.

Bruce Dockter

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

