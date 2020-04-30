Letter: Re: the April 18. article “'We'll move heaven and earth': Local officials want Tucson to be part of MLB's reported 'Arizona plan'”

Baseball in Tucson ?
Baseball left Tucson because, hospitality would NOT LISTEN TO THEM, ! The very reason Phoenix now enjoys that 800 million dollar spring cash cow !! New hotels , restaurants that are QUALITY RESTAURANTS!
I will not bore you with details I know personally.
I am a trained chef for a player of notoriety.
All I have to say is “ BARF “!
Stuck to minor league hockey and EMPTY SESTS!
Hans Hedorff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
