Letter: Re: the April 18. article “'We'll move heaven and earth': Local officials want Tucson to be part of MLB's reported 'Arizona plan'”

Baseball in Tucson ?

Baseball left Tucson because, hospitality would NOT LISTEN TO THEM, ! The very reason Phoenix now enjoys that 800 million dollar spring cash cow !! New hotels , restaurants that are QUALITY RESTAURANTS!

I will not bore you with details I know personally.

I am a trained chef for a player of notoriety.

All I have to say is “ BARF “!

Stuck to minor league hockey and EMPTY SESTS!

Hans Hedorff

Foothills

