Letter: Re: the April 19. article “Local Opinion: A way to help Tucson healthcare workers keep their loved ones safe”

I am an Emergency Room nurse in Tucson. It has been stressful taking care of COVID-19 patients, but a greater stress is knowing that I could be a source of infection to my family and/or community. No matter how meticulous our precautions, health care providers around the world are susceptible to infection.
I’m thrilled that a Tucson-based initiative has created a solution to some of the most urgent problems facing health care workers who want to protect their families and communities. Health Care Workers Hosted (hcwhosted.org) provides assistance with housing, childcare, family support, and mental health/wellness. If we can stay healthy, then we can keep doing our job taking care of others.
Finally, there is an optional research portion, to provide data to refine this system for use around the world and for any future pandemics.
Monica Silva RN, BSN
Northwest side
