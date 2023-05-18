Re: the April 21 article "Vetoing tamale vendors is one too far for Gov. Hobbs."

Tim Steller's article is dangerously misguided. Anecdotal evidence of the safety of home-prepared foods by State Representatives Travis Grantham and Alma Hernandez is refuted not only by testimony from professionals charged with the inspection of food preparation, packaging and distribution, but by countless studies by health professionals, nicely summarized in the article "Food Safety in Home Kitchens: A Synthesis of the Literature" published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

It is important to note that Rep. Hernandez' Master's Degree in Public has a concentration in Public Health Policy and Management. While greatly valuable in addressing the many inequities in our state's healthcare system, it provides little expertise in the area of food safety, certainly not enough to outweigh the overwhelming opposition to HR2509 by food-safety experts.

Gov. Hobbs acted in a responsible, scientifically-supported manner. The health of the public demands that her be sustained.

Stanley Kissinger

Northeast side