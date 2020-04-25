Letter: Re: the April 21 article 'Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis.'

Re: the April 21 article "Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis."
This piece paints faith vs. reason in either/or terms. As a man of faith who is also a scientist, engineer, and artist, I find that many people of science are also people of faith who seek answers in scripture and in the natural world. As a man of faith and science, I am comfortable with uncertainty and know that sometimes the search leads to "I don't know."
In the scientific age many of the prime movers were men of faith. Isaac Newton, Francis Bacon, Descartes, Johannes Kepler, and Galileo are prime examples. More recent examples are Lord Kelvin, Wilhelm Röntgen, and Werner Heisenberg. Many current scientists in every scientific field strongly identify as people of faith.
Many believers view the current pandemic through scientific eyes, and I agree with Mr. Shapiro that our president uses perceived self benefit rather than science to drive decisions. I also share his appreciation for the health care workers (and other essential workers) that serve us. We are all in this together.
Tom Anderson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
