With somewhat reckless abandon Representative Alma Hernandez is at cross-purposes in her advocacy of relaxing health standards concerning vending unregulated food and promoting socioeconomic advancement. She creates a bit of spectacle as a self-professed public health authority versus a lawmaker by announcing as preferred policy that “any potential increase of a foodborne illness” take a subordinate position to that of financial stability, thereby betraying her conflicting loyalties.

Never mind the anecdotal non-sequiturs that trail the introductory self-promotion or the accusations that Governor Hobbs is complicit in an ethnically biased conspiracy to frustrate entrepreneurship. Not having “heard of anyone dying” from street food is hardly grounds for promoting social agendas over public safety. Her nana’s undoubtable fastidiousness in the kitchen cannot assuage concerns that not all would-be food providers are as conscientious or knowledgeable regarding hygienic precautions.

Caveat emptor cannot be the sole epidemiological policy for what amounts to culinary Russian roulette. Nor is so far, so good an acceptable guiding principle for public health.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown