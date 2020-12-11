 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 23. article “Holy Trinity Monastery in St. David ordered to dissolve”
Letter: Re: the April 23. article “Holy Trinity Monastery in St. David ordered to dissolve”

When daughter Jacqueline were alive, the St Davis Monastery Chapel became a central theme for a short film produced for a cinematography class at U of A. Her work was centered on Arizona buildings and dessert dwellings that echoed the beauty and colors of the desert.

Our thanks for many hours spent in silent adoration in the chapel, and local artisan gifts from their gift shop

Saddened by the change but GREATFULL. for each experience, ALL THINGS WORK FOR GOOD

for those who love the LORD!!!

Respectfully,

Mrs. Beverly Gonda,

Tucson, Arizona

Beverly Gonda

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

